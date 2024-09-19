Karnataka judge refers to area in Bengaluru as Pakistan, faces criticism

During a recent hearing in the Karnataka High Court, Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda referred to an area in Bengaluru as Pakistan. The judge made the reference while speaking about Gori Palya, a sublocality in west Bengaluru.

“Go to Mysore road flyover, every auto rickshaw has 10 people. It is not applicable because the Mysore flyover head left to the market from Gori Palya is in Pakistan, not in India. This is the reality. No matter how strict a police officer you put there, they will be beaten up there,” Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda said. A video clip of the judge making the remark has now gone viral on social media.

The video has triggered severe outrage, with several users criticising and questioning how a person in a Constitutional position can make such a remark. Many pointed out that Gori Palya was an area where a large number of Muslims lived.