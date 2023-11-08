Karnataka journo booked for blackmailing woman BJP leader over morphed video

Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against a journalist in Bagalkot district for blackmailing a woman BJP leader over a morphed video, authorities said on Wednesday, November 8. A complaint was lodged by the victim at the Jamkhandi City police station against Bande Nawaz Sarakawas, who claims to be a video journalist.

The victim holds a prominent post in the BJP in Jamkhandi town and she is also a teacher in a private school. The accused had edited a pornographic video and morphed the victim's face in the footage, the police said.