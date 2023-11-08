Karnataka

Karnataka journo booked for blackmailing woman BJP leader over morphed video

The accused had edited a pornographic video and morphed the victim's face in the footage, the police said.
Representative Image of a woman in silhouette
Representative Image of a woman in silhouette
Written by :
IANS

Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against a journalist in Bagalkot district for blackmailing a woman BJP leader over a morphed video, authorities said on Wednesday, November 8. A complaint was lodged by the victim at the Jamkhandi City police station against Bande Nawaz Sarakawas, who claims to be a video journalist.

The victim holds a prominent post in the BJP in Jamkhandi town and she is also a teacher in a private school. The accused had edited a pornographic video and morphed the victim's face in the footage, the police said.

He had also captioned the video, presented with a Kannada song, as a BJP woman activist’s sex scandal. The accused then went on to blackmail the video and also forced her to meet him and pay him a certain amount of money. Sarakawas also warned that if she refused to give the money, he would share the video widely on the internet.

Karnataka
Morphed Video

Elections 2023

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com