Karnataka job reservation bill for locals put on hold

The bill cleared by the Karnataka cabinet to provide reservation for locals in private sector Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments has been temporarily put on hold within three days of its approval. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "This will be revisited and decided in the coming days." Just minutes after the announcement, a statement from the Karnataka CMO said that the bill will reexamined and discussed in detail in the next Cabinet meeting.

Under the now-withdrawn bill, industries and establishments in Karnataka were mandated to allocate 50% of management positions and 75% of non-management positions to local candidates.

According to The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, management jobs include supervisory, managerial, technical, operational, administrative, and higher roles within any factory, industry, or company, excluding directors.

Non-management jobs cover clerical, unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled positions, including employees in IT/ITES and contract and casual workers.

Many industry leaders including chairperson and founder of Biocon Biologics limited Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had expressed reservations about the proposed bill.

In an interview with TNM, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad had said that the state government will hold consultations with stakeholders and address their concerns.

