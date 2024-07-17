Karnataka job quota bill: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urges exemption for tech roles

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 is set to be introduced in the ongoing legislative session.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas criticised the bill, calling it reactionary. He said, “This is retrograde and reactionary…a city is developed in India not by those who are born n domicile there. This is another form of fundamentalism at play.. and such parochialism will never help anyone. (sic)”

Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai condemned the bill, calling for its rejection. In a social media post, he said, “This bill should be junked. It is discriminatory, regressive, and against the constitution. Is the government to certify who we are? This is a fascist bill as in Animal Farm, unbelievable that Congress can come up with a bill like this. A government officer will sit on recruitment committees of the private sector? People have to take a language test?"