Karnataka job quota Bill: Andhra, Kerala, Telangana ministers invite firms to relocate

With NASSCOM expressing disappointment over a Bill passed by the Karnataka Cabinet to reserve jobs for locals in private industries, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, invited investors to relocate their businesses. Kerala Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev also said that this was an opportunity for companies to invest in Kerala.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Tuesday, July 16 okayed a draft legislation setting aside 50% of managerial roles and 75% of non-managerial roles for local candidates in industries, factories, and other commercial establishments. However, facing a severe backlash, the Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday, July 17 decided to put the Bill on hold.

Nara Lokesh on Wednesday took to X to invite investors after the apex body of the IT sector, NASSCOM, voiced its disappointment and expressed concern over the passage of the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.

NASSCOM stated that restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce. “We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI, and data centre cluster at Vizag,” posted Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure, and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch,” he added.

In a social media post, P Rajeev said, “Invest in Kerala. Employee talent and merit are the only criteria for recruitment. It is the right time for companies to discover Kerala, with its highly skilled talent pool, the best climate, and a hassle-free environment. Embrace this opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu Duddilla welcomed IT/BT companies and said Hyderabad has the potential to become a global IT hub and the AI capital of the world. "Telangana government is committed to create the best environment for companies aiming to compete at the highest level by collaborating with them in all possible ways and will strive further to create a conducive environment for their seamless operations," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)