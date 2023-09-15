Karnataka issues advisory amidst Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala

Following the confirmation of six Nipah cases and two fatalities in Kerala, the Karnataka Health Department has released surveillance guidelines as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease in Karnataka. As per the guidelines, checkpoints will be established for carrying out intensive fever surveillance in the border districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu.

While no travel restrictions are in place, the public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel to areas where Nipah cases have been reported. To avoid panic, officials have been instructed to educate the public about the Nipah virus.

The guidelines also mandate reserving a minimum of two beds in all district hospitals for isolating suspected cases and identifying negative pressure ICUs to prevent contagion beyond the ICU. Additionally, hospitals must ensure an adequate supply of essential drugs, oxygen, PPEs, and materials for sample collection and transport.

Healthcare staff, including those at the primary health centre level, are to be trained in identifying and managing suspected cases. District Rapid Response Teams should remain on alert, and all private healthcare facilities are required to report any suspected Nipah cases to the relevant District Health Officer. Strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for case detection is essential, and suspected Nipah patients and their contacts should be monitored throughout the incubation period.