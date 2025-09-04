Karnataka: Instagram friend rapes minor, films and circulates video, 7 arrested

Mangaluru police have arrested seven people in connection with the rape of a minor college student, which was filmed and circulated online. The accused have been identified as Karthik, Rakesh Saldana, Jeevan, Sandeep, Rakshith, Shravan, and Suresh.

According to police, the survivor, a first PUC student, first came into contact with Karthik through Instagram about two months ago. Their online interaction developed into a romantic relationship. In June, Karthik allegedly invited the girl for lunch at a hotel and later took her to a wooded area near Adyar Falls. There, police said, he raped her. His friend, Rakesh Saldana, who was also present, allegedly raped the girl as well. Karthik recorded the act on his mobile phone, and the video was later circulated among friends and went viral.

The incident, which took place in June, came to light only after the survivor lodged a complaint at the Bajpe police station on August 16. Following her complaint, police arrested Karthik and Rakesh for rape, along with five others accused of sharing the video.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as charges of rape and gang rape. Police said the investigation is ongoing.