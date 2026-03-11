Karnataka identified 320 undocumented Bangladeshis in 2 years, 219 deported

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka government identified 320 undocumented Bangladeshi workers across the state over the past two years through special operations conducted by State Intelligence, Central agencies and the Police Department.

Home Minister G Parameshwara on March 10 informed the same to the Legislative Assembly on March 10 in response to an unstarred question raised by Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar S.

Of the 320 detected, 219 have been legally deported so far, while cases involving the remaining individuals are at various stages of legal proceedings, the minister said.

A total of 243 undocumented migrants were identified in Bengaluru city, accounting for over 75% of the statewide total. Other districts reported smaller numbers, including 29 in Bengaluru district, 12 each in Kolar and Shivamogga, 10 in Udupi, six in Chitradurga, four in Hassan, and two each in Dharwad and Mangaluru.

Of the 219 deported, 164 were from Bengaluru city, 20 from Bengaluru district, 12 each from Kolar and Shivamogga, 6 from Chitradurga, 3 from Hassan and 2 from Dharwad.

The government also disclosed that the undocumented Bangladeshis had obtained fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, Voter IDs, and ration cards. Three FIRs have been registered against four individuals accused of facilitating such fake documents across Bengaluru city, Bengaluru District and Udupi.

Responding to a query on delays in deportation, the Home Minister stated that legal action is taken immediately when undocumented foreigners are discovered and the deportation process then follows.

On whether the NIA had recently raided waste segregation units in Bengaluru and found undocumented immigrants, the reply stated that the state police do not have such information. The Home Minister added that strict measures have been implemented in Bengaluru to curb illegal immigration and criminal activities. These include checks at police station level, mandatory verification by employers and landlords, action against those providing fake documents, reporting of visa overstayers, exit permit requirements, use of the Foreigner Identification Portal, and enforcement of verification norms for hotels and guest houses. A circular has been issued on 28.01.2026 asking the police to trace illegal and unauthorised foreigners.

Additionally, institutions including government and private universities, hospitals, IT and biotechnology companies and volunteer organisations have been instructed to collect and report visa, passport, or residential proof of foreign nationals studying, working, or receiving treatment.