Karnataka IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi and 2 family members killed in car crash

Senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCL), died in a road accident near Gonahalli Cross in Jewargi taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Tuesday evening, November 25. Two of his relatives – Shankar Bilagi and Eeranna Bilagi – also lost their lives, The Hindu reported.

The 51-year-old officer was travelling from Ramdurg in Belagavi district to Kalaburagi to attend a family wedding when the Toyota Innova car reportedly hit a road median around 5.30 pm and overturned. Visuals showed the damaged car with huge dents and a broken windshield.

While Shankar and Eeranna died on the spot, Bilagi, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi but succumbed during treatment.

A 2012-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, Bilagi hailed from Ramdurg. Before taking charge as KSMCL’s Managing Director, he served in several key positions, including Deputy Commissioner of Davangere and Managing Director of BESCOM. Known for his work in urban development, grievance redressal, and improving power supply management, Bilagi had also worked as an English tutor in Dharwad before joining the civil services.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressing his grief over the incident said, "The passing of senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director of Karnataka State Mineral Corporation, in a car accident is extremely saddening."

"He had also served as MD of Bescom and held various positions across Karnataka, including Davangere and Udupi. His demise is an irreparable loss to society, as he was known for his efficient and people-oriented work. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to his family to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Shivakumar said.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu and District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sharanabasappa Kyatanal, visited the hospital soon after the incident.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.