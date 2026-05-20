Karnataka Home Minister’s remarks that Tumakuru be renamed Bengaluru North draws flak

A year after he first raised the demand, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s recent remarks that he wants to rename his home district Tumakuru as Bengaluru North have triggered sarcasm and irritation among the public.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday, May 19, during a Congress party convention in Tumakuru, that “Our district is located very close to Bengaluru. Since it is located only 60 kms away, I urge that it should be made a part of Bengaluru.”

Parameshwara said that Tumakuru’s rapid urban growth and proximity to Bengaluru make the name change relevant for future development. It could even improve national and international recognition leading to investment, industries and infrastructure projects, he claimed.

The past year has seen criticism of Congress leaders’ enthusiasm to rename districts after Bengaluru. A year ago, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had got Ramanagara district renamed as Bengaluru South. Although Bengaluru Rural was proposed to be renamed as Bengaluru North, it required a no objection certificate from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Parameshwara’s remarks proposal is also facing opposition from Union Minister of State V Somanna, who represents Tumkur; BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda and others who argue that Tumakuru has its own historical and cultural identity. Writer Baragur Ramachandrappa had stated the rich history of the district and demanded protection for the area’s identity.