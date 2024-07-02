Karnataka Home Minister calls for debate on new criminal laws

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday that a debate was necessary on various aspects of the three new criminal laws implemented in place of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, "There are many factors to debate in the new criminal laws. It's not all wrong; there are good provisions too. The British laws have been amended, and new laws are thought to address present-day challenges."

However, he noted, "There are certain provisions that don't seem appropriate. If I talk about them it will create a controversy. Earlier, cases could be registered, but now there's no provision for it. This needs debate."

Parameshwara said, "We're arresting individuals and taking legal action, but the new law requires releasing the accused even as the investigation continues. Additionally, cases can't be registered in certain matters. These aspects need discussion, and we'll inform the Central government for necessary corrections."

The Minister emphasized that the Central government will need to consider inputs from states like Karnataka.

In Karnataka, 66 cases have been registered under the new law by Monday 10 p.m., including 20-25 cases in Bengaluru. He acknowledged that it may take one to two months for the staff to adjust to the new laws.

Regarding the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi's controversial speech, Parameshwara said, "The BJP won't understand Rahul Gandhi's mind and statements, and they'll remain confused. Rahul Gandhi clearly stated that Hinduism is a religion that inclusively takes all sections of people along. Those opposed to this are not Hindus. This applies to individuals with that mentality, and if it applies to the BJP, so be it."