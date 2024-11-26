Karnataka Home Minister alleges EVM manipulation in Maharashtra Assembly elections

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has alleged that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were selectively hacked during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. Addressing reporters on Sunday, November 24, Parameshwara, who also served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Maharashtra, expressed concern over irregularities in the functioning of EVMs.

The Congress leader revealed that the party’s leadership was “surprised” by reports suggesting targeted manipulation of EVMs in key constituencies. Prominent Congress leaders, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, have reportedly discussed these concerns and are preparing to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) for an investigation.

“We are now convinced that as long as EVMs are used, there is little hope for the Congress or any other party apart from the BJP,” Parameshwara stated. He emphasized the urgent need to return to the use of ballot papers, adding, “This is a matter of ensuring free and fair elections.”

The Home Minister claimed that the alleged hacking was not widespread but strategically targeted in politically and economically significant constituencies. He criticized both the Election Commission and the judiciary for consistently dismissing the party’s appeals to discontinue the use of EVMs.

“Despite our repeated requests, neither the ECI nor the Supreme Court has acknowledged the gravity of our concerns. Where do we go from here?” he asked. Parameshwara further pointed out that several countries, including the United States, have moved away from using EVMs due to similar issues.

The Congress party’s planned appeal to the ECI aims to shed light on the alleged vulnerabilities of EVMs and their impact on the democratic process.