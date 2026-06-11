Karnataka: Home dept announces strict measures to curb underage drinking in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has directed all liquor-serving establishments, including pubs, breweries, bars, and clubs to strictly verify the age of customers before allowing entry or serving alcohol. The move comes after a recent study found that one in three adolescents in the city is at risk of developing health issues linked to alcohol or tobacco use. The legal drinking age in Karnataka is 21.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge on June 8 instructed senior police officials to issue notices to all liquor-serving shops, mandating strict age-verification measures and warning of severe action against violators. The government has framed the issue not merely as a licensing violation but as a public health and youth safety concern.

Under the new directions, no individual will be allowed entry into any establishment that serves alcohol without valid age proof. These establishments have been asked to verify government-issued identification documents before granting entry or serving alcohol.

Owners, managers, licence holders, and event organisers will be held accountable for any violations occurring on their premises. The government has also directed establishments to ensure that the CCTV systems remain functional and that footage is preserved for a particular period of time to assist investigations and compliance checks. Police have been instructed to take strict action against shops found serving alcohol to underage persons.

The decision follows findings from a study conducted by researchers from St John’s Medical College and Christ University in Bengaluru, and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. According to a press release issued by the Home Minister’s office, the research surveyed 4,093 students enrolled in pre-university courses, undergraduate programmes, and higher secondary school across four educational institutions in Bengaluru.

According to the study, 33% of youth surveyed reported consuming alcohol, while nearly 18% use tobacco. These figures are significantly higher than the national prevalence rates of 7.9% for alcohol use and 8.7% for tobacco use.

They also exceed Karnataka’s reported prevalence rates of 8.5% for alcohol consumption and 4.7% for tobacco use, as per the press release. Researchers further found that the median age at which Bengaluru adolescents began consuming alcohol was 17 years, with some respondents reporting initiation as early as eight years of age.