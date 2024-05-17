Karnataka HM says special court to be set up for trial in minor girl beheaded case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara met the parents of the minor girl who was recently beheaded by a man in Kodagu district and said that steps will be taken to set up a special court for the trial in the case to provide justice to the victim's family.

He was speaking to media persons on Tuesday, May 15, after visiting the scene of the crime in Kumabaragadige village near Somwarpet town in Kodagu and meeting the victim's family.

He said that the investigation has revealed that the accused, identified as Prakash (32), was forcibly trying to get engaged with the girl. As soon as officials learnt about it, they halted the engagement. Subsequently, the accused went to the girl's house, quarrelled, and pressured her parents to get their daughter married to him. He then attacked her mother, dragged the victim, and committed the crime, the Home Minister said.

"This is unacceptable by any standard. The accused has already been arrested, and the police are working to get him punished in accordance with the law. While the girl cannot be brought back, the government will strive to deliver justice to the family. A special prosecutor will be appointed, and a special court will be set up for the trial of the case," he added.

The Home Minister further said that he is deeply pained by the incident, however, due to the model code of conduct, he is unable to announce compensation for the family. "The government will take action after the model code of conduct is lifted," he said.

About former CM Jagadish Shettar's statement regarding "deteriorating" law and order in the state, Parameshwara said: "If the statistics during Shettar’s rule are analyzed, he would see how many murders, rapes, and crimes had occurred. I do not need a certificate from Shettar."

The minor girl's engagement with Prakash, who was twice her age, was stopped by officials from the Women and Child Development department on May 9 after locals alerted them. The officials also persuaded her parents not to proceed with the marriage. After the engagement was thwarted, Prakash forcibly entered the girl’s house at night and abducted her, injuring her mother. He then took her to a location near a forest where he allegedly killed her and went absconding with her severed head. Police found the severed head on a tree on May 11.

After being caught, the accused told police that he was distraught after the cancellation of the engagement. He had confessed that he committed the crime after a heated argument with the girl in the forest. The girl had recently passed the SSLC exam.

(With inputs from IANS)