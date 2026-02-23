Karnataka HM downplays Dalit CM demand, praises Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara on Monday downplayed media queries regarding the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister and stated that such claims were being made by the Opposition. He also praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and stated that he stood for social justice from the beginning.

“The Opposition is making baseless allegations to cover up its own issues," he charged.

Notably, Parameshwara is one of the senior most and prominent leaders hailing from the Dalit community and CM Siddaramaiah's camp has allegedly demanded that in case of leadership change in the state, he should be made the CM.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, HM Parameshwara stated, "Is the Chief Minister not governing? For the past 12 days, he has been holding discussions with ministers and officials of various departments regarding the Budget. The Opposition is unnecessarily bringing up the issue of a Dalit Chief Minister.”

Parameshwara added that if there is to be a Dalit Chief Minister, it is for the Congress party to decide, and the high command will take a decision when the time comes.

He further said that social justice has been the foundation of CM Siddaramaiah’s politics from the very beginning and that there is nothing new about his commitment to the principle.

He said Siddaramaiah has always been committed to social justice and has consistently pursued politics based on that ideology. “The foundation of his politics is social justice. It is not something he has started doing today,” he said.

On the occasion of Ramzan and Holi celebrations, he said no one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands. “Festivals must be celebrated peacefully and happily. There is no scope for any other kind of conduct, and we will not allow it. Strict instructions have been issued to officials in this regard,” he said.

Speaking about the issue of banning mobile phones in educational institutions, he said there has been discussion on imposing a mobile ban in schools and colleges. Giving mobile phones to children below 16 years of age is affecting their education in different ways, he said.

“Many countries have conducted studies and imposed bans on mobile phones. The Chief Minister has also deliberated on this issue. A decision will be taken after studying its pros and cons,” he added.

Referring to the arrest of illegal migrants who were allegedly conspiring to carry out unlawful activities, he said the state’s internal security wing has been put on alert. For the past one month, operations have been conducted in every district to trace illegal migrants.

On the issue of conducting student elections in universities and colleges, he said that during the tenure of K.H. Ranganath as Higher Education Minister, clashes occurred during student elections, following which they were banned. The elections were stopped due to concerns that students were forming groups and engaging in violence.

He added that during his own tenure as Higher Education Minister, syndicate elections were also banned. “Now there is pressure to reconsider conducting student elections. We will have to see what decision the Cabinet takes on this matter,” he said.