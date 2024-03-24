Karnataka Hindutva vigilante doxxes interfaith couples

In all, Gowda has doxxed four couples in the state in two posts on X. The first post was on Saturday, March 23, in which Gowda posted images of the marriage notices of three couples. The six men and women are adults and all of them live in Dharwad district, except for one woman who is from Koppal district.

Gowda put up another post on Sunday, March 24, with pictures of a Mysuru-based couple.

Women’s rights groups have for long pointed out that these legal provisions make the couple vulnerable to attack from several quarters, including their own families, and more recently, from right-wing groups opposed to interfaith marriages .

Sections 6 and 7 of the Special Marriage Act have been challenged in the courts both on grounds of privacy and on the hurdles they pose to interfaith couples who wish to marry in face of opposition from their families.