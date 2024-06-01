Karnataka High Court objects to BJP MLA barging into police station

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, May 31, disapproved the actions of BJP MLA Harish Poonja, who barged into a police station and threatened the police personnel there and prevented them from performing their duties.

"Can an MLA go to a police station and question the police if the wife or the son of a suspected terrorist calls the MLA to complain about an illegal arrest?" the court asked advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi representing Harish.

On May 18, MLA Harish representing Belthangady constituency trespassed into Belthangady police station demanding the release of a BJP Yuva Morcha member Shashiraj Shetty who was arrested for his alleged involvement in illegal quarrying at Melanthabettu village in Dakshina Kannada district.

The MLA created a ruckus at the police station demanding the release of the BJP functionary. Subsequently, a case was filed against him for preventing the police personnel from performing their duties. He was also charged with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The MLA’s counsel told the court that his client went to the police station following a frantic call from Shashiraj Shetty’s wife, who alleged that her husband was arrested without providing proper information.

Defending the MLA’s actions, Navadgi said that MLAs have a duty to verify citizens' complaints. He suggested that Harish might have raised his voice after noticing that Shashiraj Shetty was taken into custody before a case was registered.

Responding to this, Justice Dixit maintained that MLAs should not interfere in police operations related to criminal cases. The court noted that such conduct could hinder police duties and questioned if there were any judgments supporting an MLA's right to question police actions in criminal cases.

The court adjourned further hearing on the petition and has asked the police to file their objections.