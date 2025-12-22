Karnataka Health Department issues influenza preparedness guidelines to districts

Anticipating a rise in seasonal influenza cases between January and March 2026, Karnataka Health Department has issued guidelines to all districts, following an advisory from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

District authorities have been asked to strengthen surveillance for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). As per the guidelines, 5% of ILI samples and 100% of SARI samples must be tested at nine designated influenza laboratories across the state, including Bangalore Medical College and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru.

The department has also directed districts to ensure adequate stocks of antiviral drugs such as Oseltamivir, along with personal protective equipment, N95 masks and ventilators. Vaccination efforts are to be prioritised for vulnerable groups, including healthcare workers, infants, the elderly and pregnant women.

Seasonal influenza is a viral infection that spreads through respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces and typically lasts five to seven days.