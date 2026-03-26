Karnataka HC warns pubs over lax age checks for minors, calls for stricter checking

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stated that safeguarding minors from alcohol addiction is both a moral and statutory obligation of pub and brewery managements.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna made the observation while hearing a petition filed by a brewery owner seeking to quash a case registered against him for allegedly supplying liquor to a minor in Bengaluru.

The High Court refused to quash the case and underscored that protecting minors from alcohol addiction is a moral and statutory obligation in the interest of society.

The court observed that at the time of entry, management must compulsorily verify customers' ages, and while serving liquor, staff should exercise due caution.

It added that warning boards stating that liquor will not be supplied to minors must be prominently displayed in every brewery.

The bench stated that in cases where minors consume liquor stealthily in breweries, the respective managements are responsible, and owners cannot escape liability.

The petition was filed by V. Chittibabu, who owns a brewery in RR Nagar in Bengaluru.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court granted an interim stay on criminal proceedings against the brewery licensee, arising from a teenager's suicide after alleged consumption of alcohol from its premises. Justice M. Nagaprasanna heard both parties at length before granting the interim stay until the next date of posting.

The court suggested orally that the Bengaluru Police Commissioner enforce strict measures to prevent minors from entering breweries and pubs.

Justice Nagaprasanna said the commissioner should issue a direction to all breweries and pubs in Bengaluru that any establishment failing to verify visitors’ age using official identification, such as an Aadhaar card, will have its operating licence cancelled.

The case stems from the death of a 15-year-old Class 10 student on January 31.

According to police reports, the student had visited the pub with classmates following a school farewell event. The boy reportedly died by suicide later that evening, allegedly driven by fear of reprimand by his parents.