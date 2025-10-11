Karnataka HC upholds death penalty for brothers who burnt pregnant sister alive in 2017

The Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court has upheld the death sentence awarded to two brothers convicted of murdering their pregnant sister in a brutal caste killing at Gundakanal village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district in 2017.

A Division Bench upheld the death penalty imposed by the Third Additional District and Sessions Court, Vijayapura, on Ibrahim Saab (31) and his brother Akbar, also known as Akhtar (28), both residents of Gundakanal. The court also upheld the life imprisonment of five other family members Davalbi alias Salma Bandenawaz Jamadar, Ajama Jilani Dakhani, Abdulkhader Dakhani, Davalbi Subhan Dhannur, including the victim’s mother Ramjanabi Attar.

The case pertains to the murder of Banu Begum Attar, a Muslim woman who had married Sayabanna Konnur, a man belonging to a Scheduled Tribe (ST). Her family had opposed the relationship. The couple had been living in Goa for a brief period before returning to their native village in 2017.

According to reports, Banu, who was nine months pregnant, was set on fire by her brothers. Her enraged brothers reportedly attacked the couple and set fire to Sayabanna’s house. Banu succumbed to burn injuries along with her unborn child.

Following the investigation by Talikote Police, a chargesheet was filed against the accused. The Vijayapura District Court had earlier sentenced the two brothers to death, while five other family members were awarded life imprisonment.