Karnataka HC suggests minimum age limit of 21 for social media usage

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Narendar expressed concerns about the maturity levels of young users in discerning content that is in the best interest of the nation, not only on social media but also on the internet at large. He added, "Children maybe 17 or 18, but do they have the maturity to judge what is or is not in the interest of the nation? Not only on social media, even on the internet, things should be removed, it corrupts the mind. User of social media should be at least the age of 21"

The High Court's remarks were made in the context of X Corp.'s challenge to the Union government's blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The court had previously imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakhs on the company and required a deposit of 50% of the cost as a demonstration of good faith.

X Corp. argued in its appeal that the imposition of such high costs is unjust and inhibits them, as well as other intermediaries, from contesting blocking orders that contravene Section 69A or the Blocking Rules. The company contended that upholding the single bench decision would embolden the Union Government to issue more blocking orders that violate statutory provisions.