Karnataka HC stays proceedings against Puneet Kerehalli in caste abuse FIR

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, May 21, stayed criminal proceedings initiated against alleged cow vigilante Puneet Kerehalli and his associate Gopi Gowda in a case involving allegations of casteist abuse against the President of a Dalit Association.

A vacation bench of Justice K V Aravind has issued notices to both the Police and the complainant, seeking their responses. The matter is scheduled to be heard next in the second week of June.

The FIR, filed on May 15 at the Masti Police Station in Kolar, invokes provisions under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The petitioners have sought quashing of the case, terming the allegations “false, frivolous, politically and personally motivated.”