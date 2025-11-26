Karnataka: HC says ban on Kaneri seer’s entry to Dharwad ‘indefensible’, quashes it

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday, November 25, set aside an order issued by the Dharwad Deputy Commissioner prohibiting Sri Adrushya Kadeshwara Swami, the seer of Kaneri Mutt in Kolhapur, from entering the district for two months.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, allowing the petition filed by the seer, ruled that the November 4 order was “wholly indefensible and unsustainable” when tested against principles laid down by the Supreme Court and various High Courts under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C., now Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The Dharwad DC had banned the seer, who was accused of making derogatory remarks against a section of Lingayat seers, from entering the district between November 3, 2025 to January 3, 2026.

The court criticised the authority for issuing an ex-parte order without notice to the seer despite having 96 hours available, as the DC received the representation seeking the ban on October 30.

“The order fails to record the existence of any emergent situation that could conceivably justify a restraint enduring for as long as two months. The mere fact that the statute permits a maximum duration of two months does not bestow upon the authority a licence to exercise such power in a cursory and cavalier manner,” the court observed . It also noted an absence of material indicating the DC’s subjective satisfaction that immediate action was necessary.

The Dharwad DC’s order was issued following a representation from the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha, citing a similar ban in Vijayapura after alleged offensive remarks by the seer against a section of Lingayat seers.

Controversy and protests

The controversy stems from remarks made by the seer at an event in Beelur in Maharashtra’s Jath taluk, where he allegedly criticised and made abusive remarks against a section of Lingayat leaders who had organised the month-long Basava Samskruti Abhiyana.

He allegedly criticised the seers who were part of the Abhiyana and referred to them as the “CM-supported Lingayat Mathadheeshas’ Federation” and called the Abhiyana a “drama troupe” that toured Karnataka for a month.

“The Federation of Lingayat Mathadeeshas during their tour had said, God is not in temples. Don’t go to temples. Take the God out of your homes, throw it into the river, go to hotels, drink alcohol, eat meat and relax. I must personally educate those ‘B......s’ and they should be beaten up,” the seer reportedly said.

His comments triggered sharp criticism and a wave of protests across Karnataka.

The Karnataka Lingayat Mathadhipathigala Okkuta demanded a public apology.

Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji of Sanehalli Taralabalu Shakha Brihan Math had said , “In an attempt to criticise the Basava Sanskriti Utsav, Kaneri Sri has insulted women and artists. Vijayapura DC has barred his entry into the district as his statement may disturb peace. If Kaneri Sri continues his remarks, he may be barred from entering the state.”

The Dalit Sangarsha Samiti’s Vijayapura unit also filed a complaint alleging that the seer’s comments sought to create enmity between communities and demanded legal action.

The Vijayapura DC had then banned the seer from entering that district from October 16 to December 16. The Karnataka High Court upheld this ban on October 17, and the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the HC’s order.