Karnataka HC raps accused, refuses to quash FIR in harassment of Korean woman at Bengaluru airport

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against an airport staffer in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a South Korean woman at Kempegowda International Airport.

The court also expressed strong disapproval over the incident and the conduct of the accused.

A bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna, while declining to quash the FIR, questioned why the accused should be spared.

The court observed that the victim is a foreign national and has clearly narrated her ordeal. It also orally questioned the accused on why he had taken her to a men's restroom.

The bench further noted that the airport staffer, employed by a private firm, allegedly escorted the South Korean woman to a washroom, made her stand in a "T" position, and touched her inappropriately.

The court questioned the conduct of the accused, asking what kind of officer he was, and criticised his justification for taking the victim to a restroom designated for men.

A case in this regard was registered against the accused at the BIAL police station.

According to the woman's complaint, the incident occurred on January 19 when she was at the airport to board a flight to South Korea.

After clearing immigration, she was heading towards the terminal when the accused staff member stopped her and asked for her boarding pass. He allegedly claimed there was an issue with her check-in baggage, stating that it had triggered an alert.

The accused, who works in a company handling ground and cargo operations at the airport, reportedly told her that returning to the main screening area would cause delays and might result in her missing the flight.

He then insisted on conducting a separate check and led her near a men's washroom, where he allegedly touched her inappropriately despite her protests.

When she resisted, he allegedly hugged her, said “thank you”, and left the spot.

The woman immediately alerted airport security personnel, who detained the accused and handed him over to the police.