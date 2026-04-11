Karnataka HC: Ranveer Singh agrees to revise apology affidavit in 'Kantara' mimicry case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Friday told the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to work with the complainant to revise the wording of his apology affidavit in a case related to his mimicry of a character from the film 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

The statement came after the complainant argued that the actor’s affidavit did not show genuine remorse.

The court was hearing Singh’s petition seeking to quash an FIR registered against him over the incident, which took place during the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa last year.

During the event, Singh allegedly mimicked a role played by actor Rishab Shetty in the film and reportedly referred to a deity as a “female ghost,” which led to objections.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Singh, informed Justice M. Nagaprasanna that an affidavit of apology had already been filed. He said the actor had also stated in the affidavit that he would visit the concerned temple to offer prayers.

However, the complainant’s counsel argued that the affidavit lacked clarity and did not adequately express remorse. The counsel pointed out that the intention mentioned in the affidavit had not been properly conveyed and sought a more specific and clear apology.

Poovayya then referred to portions of the affidavit, where Singh stated that he was not aware that his actions would offend worshippers and expressed regret for the incident. He also mentioned that Singh had already issued an unconditional public apology after realising the impact of his remarks.

The complainant’s counsel insisted that a more precise affidavit be submitted. In response, Poovayya assured the court that he would work with the complainant to draft a revised version that would address their concerns.

After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the matter to April 23 and directed that a revised affidavit be filed to the satisfaction of the complainant.

It may be recalled that Ranveer Singh had drawn criticism after referring to a deity as a “female ghost” while enacting a scene of divine possession at the IFFI in Goa. The remarks sparked outrage, with many people taking to social media to accuse the actor of hurting religious sentiments.

Responding to the backlash, Ranveer Singh issued an apology on Instagram for imitating Kannada actor Rishab Shetty’s performance in the film 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. He expressed regret over the incident and said he sincerely apologised for his actions.

However, following the controversy, an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by an advocate under Sections 196, 299, and 302, which relate to promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings, and deliberately hurting religious sentiments.

Ranveer Singh has approached the court seeking to quash the FIR. The High Court had earlier stayed any punitive action against him and cautioned that, as a public figure, he must be mindful of his words and actions and avoid hurting the religious sentiments of any community.