Karnataka HC overturns acquittal, convicts 10 people for assaulting Dalits

The Karnataka High Court has convicted ten dominant caste individuals for intentionally humiliating and assaulting members of Scheduled Caste (SC) in a 15-year-old case in Dunda village, Turuvekere taluk of Tumakuru district. Setting aside the verdict of the trial court, the High Court sentenced the accused to one year of imprisonment. The case concerns a complaint filed in August 2008, when Lakshmamma (complainant) and others belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, were attacked by a group of people belonging to Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities.

Lakshmamma had said that the accused entered the Dalit Colony in the evening, subjecting them to verbal abuse laden with derogatory references to their caste. Subsequently, the attackers physically assaulted the victims using clubs and stones. This assault reportedly occurred following an earlier attempt on the same day by a few Dalit individuals to file a criminal complaint against an individual from a dominant caste, stemming from a scuffle earlier in the morning. According to the prosecution, the evening attack was executed as a retaliatory measure against the morning's complaint. In 2011, the trial court acquitted all eleven individuals accused in the case, a decision that the state did not contest or challenge.

Lakshmamma, who was among those assaulted, filed an appeal before the High Court, questioning the correctness of the trial court's decision. On October 31, the High Court admitted the appeal. Justice JM Khazi, the single judge presiding over the case, noted that the attack was a direct consequence of two SC individuals filing a police complaint against a member of a dominant caste. “The accused have chosen to assault complainant and others for the simple reason that though they belong to Schedule Caste, they had the courage or audacity of complaining against a person belonging to forward community,” the court said.