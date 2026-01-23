Karnataka HC lifts bike taxi ban, directs state govt to grant permits

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, January 23, allowed the appeals filed by bike taxi aggregators and owners, permitting operation of bike taxis in the state. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi was hearing appeals filed by transport technology aggregators Uber India Systems Private Limited, ANI Technology Private Limited, Bike Taxi Owners Welfare Association, and other individual bike taxi owners.

“We direct the state government to consider applications for registration as transport vehicles and to grant permits to operate as contract carriages,” the bench said. Vehicle owners had filed applications for the registration of their vehicles as transport vehicles. The HC bench granted liberty to the state government to impose additional conditions for licences under the present rules for transport technology aggregators.

Earlier, on April 2, 2025, a single bench had disposed of the vehicle owners’ petitions, referring to an expert committee report of 2019 on the impact of bike taxis on traffic and safety. The judge had banned Rapido, Ola, and Uber from operating their bike taxi services.

The single judge had ruled that unless the state government notifies the relevant guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and frames rules, Rapido, Ola, and Uber cannot function as aggregators for bike taxis.

The state government stated that the policy issued in respect of gig workers covered the issue and that no separate policy in respect of bike taxis was required.

Mohammad Salim, president of Namma Bike Taxi Association, told NDTV that the Karnataka HC order marks a significant shift for both riders and the public. “It’s very good news that the bike taxi ban has been revoked. People are allowed to use bike taxis, people have transportation options now, and I sincerely want to thank the High Court for understanding our pain, our suffering,” he said.

Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association, said, “The verdict given by the Hon'ble High Court today on the bike taxi issue has caused great disappointment to all of us auto and taxi drivers. The government should immediately file a writ petition. We will also hold a meeting about our further struggle and inform us about our next move.”

Meanwhile, in an official statement, Uber welcomed the move. “We welcome the Hon’ble High Court’s decision to recognise bike taxis as a legal mode of passenger transport in Karnataka. Bike taxis serve as a vital mobility lifeline for Indian cities, offering people an affordable and convenient way to navigate traffic. The decision will also bring relief to lakhs of drivers who depend on it for their livelihood. We look forward to engaging with the State Government on operationalising this mobility ecosystem and serving the mobility needs of our cities across the spectrum,” the company’s statement read.