Karnataka HC judge’s divisive, misogynistic comments trigger suo motu action by SC

The Supreme Court, on Friday, September 20, has taken suo motu cognizance of the controversial comments made by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has sought a report from the Karnataka HC on the matter. The action comes after two video clips of divisive and misogynistic comments made by the judge went viral on social media.

LiveLaw reported the CJI saying , "In this age of social media, we are closely watched, and we have to act accordingly."

In the first video, Justice Srishananda refers to Goripalya - a neighborhood in west Bengaluru which has a sizable Muslim population - as Pakistan. Speaking about traffic issues near the Mysore Road flyover, he says, “Go to Mysore road flyover, every auto rickshaw has 10 people. It is not applicable because the Mysore flyover head left to the market from Gori Palya is in Pakistan, not in India. This is the reality. No matter how strict a police officer you put there, they will be beaten up there.”