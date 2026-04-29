Karnataka HC issues notice to CBI on Vinay Kulkarni’s appeal in BJP leader murder case

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, April 28 issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on an appeal filed by Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni, who has challenged the life sentence handed to him by a special court in the 2016 murder of Dharwad ZP member Yogesh Goudar.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Nawaz and Justice Venkatesh Naik T passed the order after hearing Kulkarni’s appeal questioning the legality of the April 17 judgement delivered by the special court for cases involving sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

The trial court had held that Kulkarni, then an MLA and district in-charge minister, bore a political grudge against Goudar and was involved in a “predetermined, cold-blooded” conspiracy to eliminate his opponent. The court observed that such conduct by a public representative “cannot be easily brushed aside.” Kulkarni and 15 others were sentenced to life imprisonment.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the High Court directed its registry to secure the trial court records. Senior advocate CV Nagesh, appearing for Kulkarni, sought listing of the matter on April 30. The bench granted liberty to the appellant to approach the vacation bench in case of urgency.

The CBI submitted that the trial court order runs into 680 pages and sought adequate time to file objections. The High Court said the agency may seek the required time before the vacation bench when the matter is next heard.

On April 16, Special Court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat pronounced life imprisonment for Kulkarni and other accused. The court also ordered a fine, with a three-month additional sentence in case of default. It awarded Rs 16 lakh compensation to the children of the deceased BJP leader.

Accused numbers 2–16 and 18 were sentenced to life imprisonment. Accused No. 19, former investigating officer Chennakeshva Tingarikar, received a seven-year jail term. Co-accused Chandrashekhar has also filed an appeal.

Two accused, Basavaraj Muttagi (Accused No. 1) and Shivanada Shrishaila Biradar (Accused No. 17), turned approvers. The court acquitted Accused No. 20 Vasudev and Accused No. 21 Somashekhar Nyamagoud by giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Yogesh Goudar, a BJP zilla panchayat member from Hebballi, was murdered at his gym in Dharwad’s Saptapur area in 2016. His wife lodged the FIR at Dharwad Sub-Urban Police Station. Six accused were initially arrested by local police, before the case was transferred to the CBI.

On December 6, 2023, charges were framed against all accused under IPC Sections 143, 147, 148, 120B, 302, 201 read with 149, and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. The High Court upheld the framing of charges on April 8, 2024, and the Supreme Court later dismissed the appeal against that order.