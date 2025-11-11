Karnataka HC issues model SOP for supporting minor victims of sexual offences

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka High Court has issued a comprehensive, technology-driven Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the protection, support, and rehabilitation of minor victims of sexual offences. The SOP mandates digital integration and strict inter-agency accountability across all stages, from FIR registration to rehabilitation.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, while allowing the petition of a 13-year-old rape survivor seeking medical termination of pregnancy (MTP), framed the ‘SOP for Protection and Rehabilitation of Minor Victims of Sexual Offences, 2025’.

The order, dated October 15, directs the Principal Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Department, and the Director General of Police (DGP) to formulate a final SOP after expert consultation. Until then, the model SOP issued by the Court shall remain in force.

“Directions having been issued on several occasions, they continue to be ignored, and there is no compliance,” the judge said, adding that “all these could be resolved if a proper SOP is formulated for all stakeholders to comply with.”

The court observed that in several cases, minors and their families had not been informed in time about the possibility of medical termination under the MTP Act, resulting in victims approaching the court after the statutory period had expired.

The present order came in response to such a case involving a 13-year-old from Bengaluru Rural district, in which the court permitted MTP and directed that the foetus be preserved for DNA testing.

Unified, tech-based framework

A core feature of the SOP is the establishment of a Digital POCSO Portal (DPP), which is a secure, cloud-based command-and-control system integrated with national databases such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) and e-Courts Mission Mode Project. This portal will digitally track every stage of the case in real time, ensuring “zero delay” from FIR registration to charge-sheet filing and compensation disbursal.

Each victim will be assigned a Pseudonym Identifier (PID) to ensure anonymity, with personal data stored in an encrypted ‘Identity Vault’ accessible only with judicial authorisation. All therapy records will remain confidential and inadmissible as evidence, preserving the sanctity of the therapeutic process.

Under the SOP, every minor victim of a sexual offence will automatically be treated as a child in need of care and protection under the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, thereby invoking the jurisdiction of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) from the time the offence is reported.

Dedicated 24x7 hospital support units staffed by trained female doctors, nurses, and counsellors are to provide medico-legal and psychological care immediately after the offence. Within seven days, a psychologist or psychiatric social worker must conduct a trauma assessment and prepare a Psychological Support Plan (PSP), detailing therapy methods, frequency, and measurable goals.

Therapy is mandated for a minimum of two years post-incident or until certified recovery. Children must not be withdrawn from school unless medically unavoidable, and if relocation is necessary, it must be done discreetly to avoid stigma.

MTP and compensation procedures

For pregnancies up to 24 weeks, the SOP requires written consent from the minor and her guardian, or from the CWC if the guardian is unavailable. For cases beyond 24 weeks, court approval and a medical board’s recommendation are necessary. All proceedings are to remain confidential and encrypted on the DPP.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) must apply for interim compensation within 15 days of the FIR, and payments must be made within 30 days through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Any delay will automatically generate a ‘red alert’ on the DPP dashboard, triggering supervisory action.

The CWC is required to monitor each child’s progress through bimonthly reports uploaded on the DPP until the child turns 18. The rehabilitation file can be closed only after the CWC certifies that the child has achieved psychological stability and reintegration.

Justice Govindaraj underscored that the SOP’s guiding principles are trauma-informed care, privacy by design, zero delay, and restorative confidence-building. “This SOP is only indicative. It would be for experts to formulate a more exhaustive and permanent framework,” he said in conclusion.