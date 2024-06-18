Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, cautions against media trial

The Karnataka High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in connection with the kidnapping of a woman who has accused her son Prajwal Revanna of raping her. The order however prohibits Bhavani from entering Mysuru district and Hassan except for investigative purposes.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, who presided over the case, passed the final order on Tuesday, June 18.

According to the legal news portal Bar and Bench, Justice Dixit noted that Bhavani Revanna had cooperated fully with the investigation, responding to all 85 questions during her interrogation. The prosecution had argued that Bhavani was giving “false” answers to which the judge noted that the police cannot dictate how she should answer.

Addressing the state's allegation that Bhavani Revanna deprived the victim of food and clothing, Justice Dixit noted that the victim had stated, "Akka has sent food and clothes."

The Judge also said that a woman shouldn’t be unnecessarily arrested in criminal cases as they are the “hub of the family.”

Justice Dixit also called for restraint from the media, cautioning against a media trial that could unduly influence public opinion.

An arrest warrant against Bhavani Revanna issued on June 7 by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court was also stayed.

The court had passed an interim order granting pre-arrest bail on June 7. It extended the interim order on June 14 and reserved the final order for June 18 saying that deeper consideration of the submissions from both sides was required.

The Special Investigation Team had sought to arrest Bhavani Revanna in connection with the kidnap of a woman whom her son Prajwal Revanna had allegedly raped. The woman worked in the Revanna family’s farmhouse. The rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped on April 29 by Satish Babanna at the behest of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, who is also Bhavani’s husband. HD Revanna himself has been granted bail in the same case and has been barred from entering Mysuru.

