Karnataka HC disallows home-cooked food in jail for actor Darshan

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, January 20, stayed the trial court orders allowing home-cooked food for actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and others accused jailed in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy. Whoever the accused may be, however big or small he or she is, they are not above the law, the court observed, citing the Supreme Court.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by the Superintendent of Prisons, who had questioned the legality of two separate orders passed by the 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court on December 29 and January 12.

On December 29, the trial court had directed jail authorities to allow home food to accused persons Pavithra Gowda, R Nagaraja, and M Lakshman after an oral submission that they were not being provided proper food.

On January 5, jail officials sought clarification from the trial court, quoting the Supreme Court's observations against special treatment in jails while hearing the bail plea in the same case.

On January 12, the jail authorities were ordered by the trial court to allow the three accused and others in judicial custody to receive home-cooked food once a week and on the doctor’s advice in other circumstances, without giving any further clarification. The trial court also warned that in case of lapses, the officials concerned will have to face consequences.

Additional State Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha drew the court's attention to a Supreme Court order, which said that if any special treatment was extended to prisoners, the jail superintendent would be suspended. “Following the examination of food cooked by the prison authorities, FSSAI has graded it four stars,” he added.