Karnataka HC directs police not to harass Ola CEO, others in suicide probe

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Subramanyapura Police not to harass Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd. CEO Bhavish Agarwal and Subrat Kumar Dash, Head of Vehicle Homologations and Regulations, during the ongoing investigation into an abetment to suicide case related to the death of an Ola engineer.

Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by Agarwal, Dash, and the company, who sought to quash the FIR registered by the Subramanyapura Police Station, Bengaluru City, against them in connection with the alleged suicide. They also sought to stay all investigations and direct the police not to take any coercive action against them.

The court further directed that notice be issued to the State and the complainant.

The FIR was registered on October 6, based on a complaint filed by Ashwin Kannan, the brother of deceased K Aravind, who died allegedly by suicide. The complaint alleged workplace harassment and denial of salary dues and other perks by the petitioners. The police booked the accused for abetment of suicide.

The petitioners informed the court that the police had issued them notices on October 7 in connection with the case. Seeking relief, they prayed for a stay on all investigative actions and requested that no coercive measures be taken against them pending further hearing.

Justice Nawaz, after hearing the parties, issued an interim direction protecting the petitioners from unnecessary police interference and instructed that the order be communicated to the concerned police by the learned HCGP.

The case will be taken up for further hearing once the notice is served on the complainant.

