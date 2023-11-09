Karnataka HC asks Siddaramaiah govt to finalise reorganisation, reservation of seats in 4 weeks

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, November 9 directed the Congress government to finalise reorganisation and reservation of constituencies within four weeks to facilitate the holding of the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections in the state.

The division bench headed by the Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order while looking into the PIL submitted by the State Election Commission in connection with holding of the TP and ZP elections.