Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on SIT's petition to cancel JD(S) MLA HD Revanna's bail

The Karnataka High Court adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna in a kidnapping case. The court, on Friday, May 31, issued an emergent notice to Revanna, citing an arguable case based on the interpretation of section 364 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the special court judge, according to Live Law.

In the kidnapping case, HD Revanna has been accused under three sections of the IPC – 364(A), 365, and 34. Section 364(A) deals with kidnapping for ransom, including with the intent to murder the victim, while section 365 pertains to kidnapping with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine the person. Section 34 involves acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention. Notably, the offences under Sections 364(A) and 365 are non-bailable, which means that those accused under these sections are not entitled to bail as a matter of right.

HD Revanna faces multiple charges, including the kidnapping of a woman who was allegedly sexually abused by his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, and the sexual harassment of a former house help. These cases were filed at the KR Nagar and Holenarasipura police stations, respectively.

On April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against Revanna and Prajwal, accusing the father of sexual harassment and the son of rape. Another woman from KR Nagara who worked at Revanna’s farm was allegedly sexually abused by Prajwal. When the videos of the abuse came to light, Revanna allegedly kidnapped and threatened her against testifying. He got bail in the case on May 13.

Revanna has also approached the Karnataka High Court with two petitions challenging the legality of criminal cases against him.

TNM has been continuously reporting on this case, speaking to survivors and others affected to, explore the the profound societal impact of the sexual abuse videos. Our coverage can be accessed here.