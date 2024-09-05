Karnataka govt withholds award to Udupi principal who banned hijab in college

The Karnataka state government has withheld the 2024-25 ‘Best Principal Award’ which was supposed to be given to Ramakrishna BG, the principal of the Government Pre-University College, Kundapur. However, several civil rights activists and academicians protested against the government decision reminding them about Ramakrishna’s pro-active role during the Hijab ban controversy under the previous BJP government and preventing Muslim students from pursuing education.

In 2022, during the hijab controversy in educational institutions, Ramakrishna personally shut the gates of his college when students wearing hijabs attempted to enter the college. A photograph of him closing the gates while students pleaded for entry had gone viral. His actions were condemned both nationally and internationally as the hijab issue became a flashpoint in Karnataka.

The award, which was announced as part of the Teachers' Day celebrations on September 3, initially recognized a total of 41 teachers, principals, and lecturers from government schools and PU colleges, including Ramakrishna. However, on September 4, a social media campaign was launched against Ramakrishna.

The backlash began after Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) started a social media campaign alleging that the Congress government was encouraging right-wing activities by awarding Ramakrishna with the award.

“Siddaramaiah's government has not acted as promised in any issue affecting the minorities, including the restoration of reservation for Muslims, cow terrorism by Hindutva goon forces, unethical police brutality. Instead, it is hiding them and protecting them in other ways. As a part of that, the Principal of Kundapur Government College, Ramakrishna B.G., stood in support of the biggest conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar to stop the education of these Muslim girls,” SDPI said in a statement.