Karnataka govt to table 'Iva Nammava Iva Nammava Bill' to curb caste crimes

The Karnataka Congress government will table the “Iva Nammava Iva Nammava (He is ours, he is ours)' Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday, which aims to curb “honour killings” and violence arising from caste-based objections to inter-caste or inter-community marriages.

It may be noted that the government decided to introduce the Bill following the rising incidents of violence related to inter-caste marriages, particularly the brutal killing of a pregnant woman, Manya Patil, by her father and relatives in Hubballi for marrying a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.

The proposed legislation guarantees the freedom of consenting adults to marry, offering protection from family or community coercion, with strict penalties -- minimum five-year imprisonment -- for offenders.

State Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil will table the Bill in the Legislative Assembly.

The bill is named after a 12th-century Kannada vachana (philosophical verse) by social reformer Basavanna, which means "He is ours, he is ours", encouraging equality and rejecting discrimination.

It mandates 24-hour helplines and safe houses for couples facing threats from families or communities. The bill covers more than just murder, defining "honour crimes" to include physical harm, forced marriage/divorce, social boycotts, and performing "thithi" (death rituals) for living couples.

Offences are categorised as cognisable and non-bailable, with harsh penalties including life imprisonment for certain violent acts.

The legislation aims to empower individuals, particularly in inter-caste, inter-community, or inter-religious marriages, to choose their partners without fear of violence.

It can be recalled that Manya Patil was hacked to death in Hubballi taluk of Karnataka in December 2025, allegedly by her father and other close relatives, for marrying a Dalit. Police have arrested the father and two others in connection with the case.

Police stated that Manya Patil, a Lingayat, had married Vivekananda, a Dalit. Both hail from the same village. They knew each other and fell in love while pursuing their graduation. They became closer through Instagram and later developed a relationship. The couple got married on June 19, 2025, at the registrar’s office in Hubballi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Manya Patil had earlier threatened to commit suicide if Vivekananda did not marry her. After the marriage, the police had called both families and brokered a compromise. Manya and Vivekananda later shifted to Haveri. They returned to their village on December 8, 2025, believing their relationship would be accepted as Manya was pregnant.

However, tensions resurfaced between the two families. The Hubballi Rural police again called the families and instructed the elders not to trouble each other. Despite this, Manya Patil’s father and relatives allegedly barged into her house in the village and hacked her to death.