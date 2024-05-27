Karnataka Govt to pay PM Modi’s unpaid hotel bill in Mysuru

The Karnataka government, on Saturday, April 25, has said that it will bear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hotel bills amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh for his stay during his visit to Mysuru in April 2023. The hotel had threatened to take legal action if the dues were not paid by June 1, 2024. PM Modi had stayed in Radisson Blu Plaza to inaugurate 50 years of the Project Tiger event, which was organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

Addressing the media on Monday, May 27, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the excess Rs 3.33 crore incurred was supposed to be paid by National Conservation of Tiger Authority as the election model code of conduct was in place due to the Karnataka Assembly elections and the state government did not participate in it. “The event was purely a Union government programme. They had earmarked Rs 3 crore for the event but the expenditure incurred was around Rs 6.33 crore. We had written a letter to them (NCT) about the extra expenditure. They have replied that the hotel bills have to be paid by the state government. We have decided to reimburse that money so that there is no issue,” he added.

The Hindu reported that the State Forest Department was instructed to conduct the event from April 9 to 11 at a cost of Rs 3 crore and was assured of 100% Union government assistance. However, as the programme was conducted at a short notice, the cost of the event escalated to Rs 6.33 crore. While the initial estimated amount of Rs 3 crore was released by the Union government, the rest of the amount was reportedly unsettled

On September 29, 2023, Karnataka Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) wrote to the Deputy Inspector-General, NTCA, New Delhi, asking to settle the dues. However, the NTCA wrote back on February 12, 2024 that the additional expense of Rs 3.33 crore incurred should be borne by the state government. He wrote another letter on March 22, 2024 reminding about the dues, including non-clearance of hotel bills of the Prime Minister’s stay amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh.

As the bills were not paid, the general manager, Finance, of Radisson Blu Plaza wrote to the Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavaraju on May 21, 2024, reminding him of the dues. In his letter, the hotel said that a delayed payment would attract an interest of 18% per annum.