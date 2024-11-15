Karnataka govt to form SIT to probe COVID-19 scam during BJP rule

The Karnataka Congress government has decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the Justice Michael D'Cunha committee report, which raised allegations of irregularities during COVID-19 pandemic, when the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was in power.

The Committee had submitted its interim report in August this year and portions of the report came out on November 9. In August, the Committee was given a six-month extension to submit its final report. The report accuses former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Health Minister B Sriramulu of corruption and recommends prosecuting them under Sections 7 and 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The world faced a big tragedy during COVID-19 and our state also suffered a big tragedy. The then government, which had to protect people inhumanly indulged in corruption, irresponsibility, cheating towards people, concealing matters and hiding of records,” said Law Minister MB Patil.

He added that the action comes after verification of the interim report. “The SIT will focus on taking action on Justice D'Cunha report. We can’t give a time frame to the SIT for investigation. The constitution of the SIT has been decided today. In another two days, necessary orders will be released,” Minister Patil stated, adding that they will file FIRs and take action.

“During Covid, the Chief Minister and the ministers of the previous government made inhuman decisions. There were criminal offences committed. If deaths were occurring, a death audit was there. The system of death audit itself has gone. They had stopped death audits. I was making allegations in the Public Audit Committee (PAC), and organised press conferences. Deaths were claimed as 3,000 in the state during Covid. However, in Bengaluru alone 3,000 to 4,000 ambulances were queued up with dead bodies,” the minister said.

He said that they will investigate and start prosecution, adding that the SIT will handle offences and crimes committed.

“Today, the decision has been taken and the Chief Minister will decide on the deputation of an officer. The statutory committees like PAC were not allowed to work and inspect. It was prohibited for any committee to conduct meetings and it was attempted to conceal it,” the minister said.

Patil said that the PPE kits were available for Rs 300 to Rs 400 in the state and Mumbai, but it was purchased from China for Rs 2,117.

“Lakhs of kits were imported from other counties, outdated medicines were purchased, medicines purchased for double and triple rates, transactions were carried out with blacklisted companies. PAC meetings discussed this and information has come out regarding the scam. The Human Rights Commission, Lokayukta complaints were lodged. The Justice Michael D C’unha Commission was formed. 50,000 files were verified and an interim report was submitted,” the minister said.

He said that after studying the interim report, a cabinet sub-committee was formed headed by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, adding that the sub-committee discussion was briefed to the Cabinet. “The actions by officers after directions from politicians are shocking. The recovery aspect will not be taken up by the SIT. The recovery can be done by the Department of Revenue. It will be like recovery of revenue dues,” the minister said.

He added that Siddaramaiah has said that no 'god' will forgive the BJP party and its leaders for committing corruption over dead bodies during the Covid pandemic. “People should also not forgive them either,” he appealed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, November 10 had said that an investigation into allegations of irregularities during COVID-19 pandemic will proceed after cabinet approval. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that the investigation would continue after the bye-elections. “ The report recommends recovery of money paid to the companies for procuring equipment at inflated prices,” he added.

Denying the allegations, Yediyurappa claimed that they had done everything during the pandemic within the law.

“I am confident that we have made no mistakes and honestly, we have delivered our job. Despite the investigation, people know the truth and are not able to get anything against us. The Congress is desperately trying to somehow dig out something against us. This will not benefit them. They will not succeed in their attempt,” he stated.

