Karnataka govt to form expert panel to review mobile phone curbs for under 16 kids

The Karnataka government is set to constitute an expert committee to frame a policy on regulating digital content accessed by children, amid ongoing discussions on banning mobile phones for those below 16 years.

The move follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent meeting with university vice-chancellors, where he sought their views on prohibiting smartphone use by younger students. According to reports, the proposed committee will include experts from the fields of education, medicine, technology and mental health, along with officials from the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Based on its recommendations, the government will take a final call on imposing a mobile phone ban, restricting social media, and regulating age-inappropriate digital content.

The panel is expected to study the impact of mobile phones on children’s academic performance, physical health and mental well-being. Several stakeholders, including parents, child rights activists and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, have urged the government to curb digital exposure among minors.

School management associations and parent bodies have largely welcomed the move but advised against a blanket ban. Many have argued for restrictions on social media use instead of completely prohibiting mobile phones. BN Yogananda, representing the Karnataka Private School and College Parents’ Associations Coordination Committee, said social media has become a significant threat to children’s well-being and suggested that the government study recent measures adopted by the Australian government.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has also proposed a more calibrated approach. Its general secretary, D Shashi Kumar, said that misuse of phones mostly occurs after school hours and that it is difficult for parents or schools to monitor children consistently.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the proposal to ban mobile phones for children under 16 is actively under discussion, adding that there is considerable pressure from parents to move forward. He noted that several countries have already implemented such bans and that Karnataka is studying similar models.

Home Minister G Parameshwara echoed this view, saying the government is examining extending restrictions to both schools and colleges after studies indicated that smartphone use among younger age groups adversely affects learning outcomes.

In a recent submission to the Chief Minister, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools recommended a regulated framework instead of an outright ban. Drawing on ASER 2024 data that 82% of children aged 14 to 16 have access to smartphones, mainly for entertainment and social media, the association said that digital access has become integral to education and governance, particularly under NEP 2020’s emphasis on digital literacy.

Its suggestions include a government-regulated “student internet pack” that limits online access to educational content during school hours; a ban on smartphones within school premises while permitting basic phones for safety; Aadhaar-based age verification for online gaming; a ban on social media access for those under 16; and monitored access for 16- to 18-year-olds with parental consent. It also suggested restrictions on smartphone use among children under 10 in public spaces.

On February 21, Siddaramaiah had sought inputs from vice-chancellors across the state on the proposal, pointing to examples from Australia and other Western countries that have adopted similar measures.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has signalled that it is considering tighter regulations to curb minors’ access to social media. Education Minister Nara Lokesh said the state is concerned about rising instances of online harassment targeting women, as well as the impact of excessive screen time on children’s attention spans and academic performance. A Group of Ministers headed by Lokesh has been constituted to review existing legal provisions and examine the need for stronger safeguards.