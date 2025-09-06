Karnataka govt to conduct local body polls using ballot papers, BJP slams move

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, September 5, defended the state government’s decision to conduct local body elections through ballot papers rather than electronic voting machines (EVMs). He said the move was based on both experience and international precedent.

“When Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responds to the BJP by saying the state government has decided to use ballot papers for local body elections, why should the BJP be afraid?” Siddaramaiah asked. He added that several countries had moved back from EVMs to paper ballots, and Karnataka too intended to “make changes with a purpose.”

Deputy CM Shivakumar maintained that the state was within its rights to take this decision. “The government is empowered to conduct these elections. Why is the BJP getting jittery about it?” he asked. On whether the system would be extended to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, he clarified that the decision currently applies only to local body polls.

The announcement drew sharp criticism from the opposition BJP. State party president BY Vijayendra said the Congress government’s move was effectively an admission of electoral fraud. “If the Congress doubts EVMs, then all 136 MLAs and nine MPs who won in 2023 and 2024 through EVMs should resign,” he said. He also recalled that electoral malpractice and violence were rampant in the ballot paper era, often implicating Congress leaders.

BJP general secretary V Sunil Kumar termed the move a ploy to postpone elections out of fear of defeat. “Whenever Congress loses, it blames EVMs,” he said.

Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar called the decision regressive. “It is ironic that Karnataka, known for its technological prowess and skilled workforce, is being pushed backwards by the Congress government,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Cabinet recommended to the SEC that upcoming local body elections be held using ballot papers instead of EVMs. Following this, State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi confirmed that ballot papers would be used in the forthcoming elections to five newly formed municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The move comes amid Congress’s growing criticism of EVMs and its escalating offensive against the Election Commission, alleging “vote theft.”