Karnataka govt to amend Hindu Marriage Registration rules, allow weddings online

Siddaramaiah had made an announcement in July, 2023. “You need not visit the sub-registrar’s office to get the registration of your marriage done. A provision for online registration of marriages will be made,” he had said. He had also proposed to enable couples to submit applications to register their marriages in gram panchayats.

The government has also enabled registration of marriages through the Kaveri 2.0 software application. The marriages can also be registered at the Bapu Seva centres and Grama One centres.

“Until now, the marriage registrations were done only at sub-registrar' offices. To bring flexibility in the process the provision of online submission of applications will be provided,” Siddaramaiah had announced.