Karnataka govt to allot sites to retired soldiers across state: Minister

The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Monday announced that it will develop localities and allot sites to retired soldiers across the state this year. Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda made the announcement on the floor of the Legislative Assembly while responding to a question raised by BJP MLA B.P. Harish.

Minister Gowda said: “This year, across the state, the pending applications of retired soldiers will be considered. The government will develop localities and allot sites to soldiers this year.”

He stated that earlier there were no proper records of applications submitted by soldiers, but the data is now available through digitisation.

“We are planning a definitive programme. The application process has now been brought online. The government has announced that sites will be granted to soldiers, and land is required for the implementation of the programme,” he said.

He added that in the second stage, land to be acquired has already been identified. “We will also examine eligibility during the allotment process,” he said.

Earlier, BJP MLA B. P. Harish raised the issue in the Assembly regarding the sanctioning of land or sites to retired soldiers. He said that in response to his question on how many applications had been received for the allotment of land or sites in Davanagere district, the government had stated that 328 applications had been received so far, but none had been considered or rejected.

“The applications of former soldiers have not been considered for the past three years. They have neither been accepted nor rejected. It is painful because this concerns soldiers who protect our country. Revenue Department officials are not responding to the soldiers’ applications,” Harish said.

He added that the government is supposed to provide four to five acres of land to retired soldiers but has failed to do so.

“They are asking for sites, but authorities are allotting land in hilly and forest areas. Do soldiers deserve this? When a soldier becomes a martyr, people from the entire region gather to pay their respects. Their needs should also be taken care of respectfully afterwards,” he said.

Harish said the issue is not limited to Davanagere district but is relevant across the state.

“If retired, injured or martyred soldiers are to be allotted land, the government should purchase suitable land and allot it to them. Instead, officers are marking land in hilly areas, which is very painful,” he said.

He further said that soldiers should be allotted sites in district and taluk centres and should not be disrespected by allotting land in remote areas.

“They are forced to visit government offices and even come to my house seeking help. It is painful to see this,” he said.

Harish alleged that some of the identified lands are located in hilly areas where wild animals like leopards and bears roam.

“The identified land is on hills, and soldiers are being given sites in places where leopards and bears roam. Is this not wrong?” he questioned.

Responding to the concerns, Minister Gowda said the government would verify whether the identified land is suitable.

“We will certainly verify whether the identified land is appropriate. We have to allot land from the available government land. It may not always be possible to provide sites in urban centres,” he said.

BJP MLA S. R. Vishwanath also raised the issue, stating that 14 acres of land had been earmarked for soldiers at Gantakanahalli near Bengaluru.

“Today they are protesting in front of the taluk office. Some of them are protesting in uniform and some are physically disabled. The land is available but has not been allotted. I request the government to proceed with the allotments. Otherwise, it will bring a bad name to the government,” he said.