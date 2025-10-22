Karnataka govt tells temples to finance and conduct cow puja during Balipadyami festival

The Congress government in Karnataka has directed all notified temples under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) Department to conduct a ‘gomata puja’ (cow worship) on Balipadyami (Hindu festival celebrated as part of Deepavali), Wednesday, October 22 with expenses to be met from temple funds.

Although the directive was originally issued through a circular in February 2025, the endowment department reiterated the instructions, asking deputy commissioners, departmental officials and temple administrators to ensure strict compliance.

Citing verbal instructions and the earlier circular, the department said the observance aims to create awareness about the importance and conservation of cows, which it described as “an integral part of India’s religious and cultural heritage.”

As part of the ritual, temple authorities have been told to bathe cows, decorate them with turmeric, saffron and flowers, and offer rice, jaggery and fruits during the evening ‘gopuja’, according to Times of India.

The February circular had also laid out mandatory observances for five major Hindu festivals — Ugadi, Vijayadashami, Maha Shivaratri, Deepavali (Balipadyami) and Varamahalakshmi Vrata. For Maha Shivaratri, temples were instructed to hold Rudrabhishekam, homas (fire ritual) and mythological art programmes, while during Varamahalakshmi Vrat, they must distribute saffron and green bangles as prasada (sacred offering), packed in paper envelopes carrying the government logo and temple name.

The department said that all these annual rituals and programmes must adhere to prescribed financial norms and be funded by the respective temple revenues.