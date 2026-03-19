Karnataka govt tables honour killing bill in Assembly

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, March 18, tabled the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition (Eva Nammava, Eva Nammava) Bill 2026 in the Legislative Assembly, seeking to curb caste-based violence and protect inter-caste couples.

The proposed legislation comes amid concerns over continuing incidents of so-called “honour killings” and social ostracism faced by young adults who choose partners outside their caste. The Bill underscores that caste-based discrimination remains prevalent in the State and often manifests in violent reprisals against inter-caste marriages.

Home Minister G Parameshwara had said in the Legislative Council on March 12 that there had been 15 honour killings in the past five years in response to a question by MLC Kishore Kumar Puttur.

A key feature of the Bill is stringent punishment for offences committed in the name of ‘honour’ or tradition. It proposes a minimum of five years’ imprisonment for honour killings. In cases involving grievous injury, the punishment would extend to three years in prison along with a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh, while simple hurt could attract two years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. All offences under the proposed law would be cognizable and non-bailable.

The legislation aims to ensure freedom of choice in marriage, prevent caste-based crimes, safeguard human rights, and promote the dignity of inter-caste unions. It also proposes the establishment of an “Eva Nammava Vedike” — a platform to solemnise and support inter-caste marriages. The Vedike is expected to include a retired judge, police officials, a revenue officer, and a sub-registrar.

To ensure speedy justice, the government may, in consultation with the High Court, designate district courts as special fast-track courts to try cases related to honour-based crimes under the Act.

The government said it decided to introduce the Bill in response to rising instances of violence and killings linked to inter-caste marriages, with the objective of reinforcing constitutional rights and providing institutional protection to vulnerable couples.