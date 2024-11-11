Karnataka govt steps in after Kashmiri Muslim students allege discrimination at college

In response to alleged religious discrimination against Kashmiri Muslim students at the Government College of Nursing in Holenarsipur, the Karnataka government, led by the Congress party, took action on Sunday, November 10. The government issued a show-cause notice to the Dean and Director of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, to which the nursing college is affiliated, following complaints that the students had been barred from participating in college activities and clinical trials due to their beards—a significant aspect of their religious identity.

The issue was raised on November 9 when the students approached the Jammu & Kashmir Students’ Association, claiming that the college administration had pressured them to trim or shave their beards to participate fully in academic and clinical activities. Around 18 students from Kashmir are studying at the college under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), which was launched in 2011 to support students from Jammu and Kashmir. “Our college is not allowing us to participate in any activities while keeping a beard. They want us to shave or trim it very short,” the students reported in their letter to the Association.

Following the complaint, the Jammu & Kashmir Students’ Association reached out to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, prompting the Chief Minister’s Office to issue a show-cause notice to the college authorities. The principal of the college was formally cautioned, and the state government reassured students that their cultural and religious practices would be respected.

Speaking to TNM, Jammu & Kashmir Students’ Association convenor Nasir Khuehami said, “The right to grow a beard is fundamental to personal identity and freedom. It is troubling that such a condition was applied specifically to students from a minority community. Such restrictions not only violate students’ rights but also create an environment of fear and exclusion.”

He added that Karnataka is home to around 4,000 Kashmiri students, and this incident highlights the need for institutions to uphold inclusivity. Nasir welcomed the intervention from Karnataka’s Chief Minister’s Office and expressed hope that similar incidents would not occur in the future.

“Medical education press secretary Mohammad Mohsin, IAS, personally assured us that strict action would be taken against the officials. The state government has to ensure that such incidents do not get repeated in other institutions,” Nasir said.

The Chief Minister’s Office informed that medical colleges across the state have been advised to carefully consider students’ rights and religious practices when setting policies.