Karnataka govt, SEC seek 3-month extension for conducting Greater Bengaluru polls

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The Karnataka government and the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday jointly approached the Supreme Court seeking a three-month extension, till September 30, to conduct the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, instead of the June 30 deadline set by the court.

In separate applications, both the state government and the SEC said they could not meet the deadline due to a severe manpower shortage, as officials are currently engaged in multiple statutory and administrative duties, including the census, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and Class X and XII board examinations.

They have sought modification of the Supreme Court’s January 12 order, which had directed that elections to five municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru area be completed by June 30.

The SEC said it has already taken steps to conduct the polls but stressed that it depends entirely on the state government for manpower and logistics. It added that with many officials deployed for census work and electoral roll revision, adequate staff may not be available to complete the election process within the stipulated time. The commission has also previously stated that it lacks independent funds or staff to conduct the exercise.

The state government, in its plea, said the request is not driven by financial constraints, noting that sufficient funds have already been allocated for the electoral process. Instead, it cited a “severe lack of available manpower” due to the simultaneous execution of multiple statutory responsibilities.

“Granting this extension will ensure proper completion of these statutory obligations and adequate election preparedness,” the government said, adding that it has already completed key preparatory steps, including finalising ward reservation notifications, without disrupting the election schedule.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) previous term ended on September 10, 2020.