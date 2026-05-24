Karnataka govt receives DPR for Madavara-Tumakuru Metro project

The Karnataka government on Saturday received the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Madavara-Tumakuru Metro Rail project at Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara received the DPR in the presence of Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Tushar Girinath, and senior officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Parameshwara said the DPR would be placed before the state Cabinet for discussion and a decision.

The DPR report of the Madavara-Tumakuru Metro Rail project will be taken to the Cabinet. The proposal will be discussed there, and further decisions will be made accordingly, he stated.

It can be noted that the proposed 59.6-km metro extension from Madavara (Namma Metro's Green Line northern terminal) to Tumakuru is making rapid progress, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted in May 2026. Estimated to cost Rs 20,649 crore, this intercity corridor will feature 27 elevated stations and be developed via a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Feasibility studies were completed by Aarvee Engineering Consultants to establish the technical and economic viability of this intercity route. BMRCL awarded the contract for the DPR to Aarvee Engineering Consultants, accelerating field surveys, traffic assessments, and geotechnical investigations.

The Detailed Project Report has been officially submitted to the government, paving the way for cabinet approvals, tendering, and construction.

Earlier, Parameshwara also defended his suggestion to link Tumakuru city with Bengaluru for investment promotion, which stirred a controversy, clarifying that he was not proposing a change in the identity of Tumakuru district.

“My suggestion should be understood in the right perspective. Considering Tumakuru city’s proximity to Bengaluru, linking Bengaluru’s name with Tumakuru city would help attract investments,” he explained.

Drawing comparisons with urban development models elsewhere, Parameshwara said neighbouring cities are often integrated for economic growth while retaining their distinct identity.

“For example, Noida is part of the Delhi region, but it has retained its own identity. In other countries too, neighbouring cities are linked to ensure development,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of opposing development initiatives, Parameshwara said Tumakuru should benefit from its proximity to Bengaluru and emerge as a major industrial and educational hub.