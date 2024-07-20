Karnataka govt plans to extend working hours of IT employees, Unions resist move

The Karnataka government has proposed an amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, aiming to increase the working hours of IT employees to over 12 hours a day. The move has sparked fierce resistance from IT employee unions, who argue that it would severely impact work-life balance and employees' health.

The proposal to amend the Act was presented during a meeting called by the state Labour Department, helmed by Labour Minister Santhosh Lad on Friday, July 19, with various stakeholders in the industry, including representatives of employee unions and management of IT companies.

What does the amendment say?

According to the proposed amendment, “An employee working in the IT/ ITeS/BPO sector may be required or allowed to work for more than 12 hours in a day and not exceeding 125 [extra] hours in three continuous months.” The existing Act only allows a maximum of 10 hours work per day including overtime.

Reacting to this proposal, Sooraj Nidiyanga, secretary of Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) argued that the amendment does not talk about any limit to the maximum working hours of an employee per day. Speaking to TNM, Sooraj said that, although there is a maximum limit of 125 extra hours over three months, the companies can ask employees to work for any amount of hours exceeding 12 hours in a day. “They can do this for a week, or even a month, as long as it does not exceed 125 hours in three months,” he said.