Karnataka govt mulls revival of economic alliance of southern states

Meanwhile, #MyTaxMyRight and #SouthTaxMovement, two hashtags created by Kannada social media users demanding separate tax for southern states, kicked up a storm after Siddaramaiah lent his support on February 4. He said that the taxes paid by Kannadigas are being shared by northern states, and are not being useful for Karnataka.

Taking to his X account, Siddaramaiah had said, “I am in full support of the #ನನ್ನತೆರಿಗೆನನ್ನಹಕ್ಕು Twitter campaign by Kannadigas to condemn the injustice being done to Karnataka by the Union government in tax distribution. The northern states, which owe taxes to the southern states of India, can never be a model for us. Everyone should get over this false idea. Karnataka, which is building a strong nation with hard work, is a model for India. The condition of the Kannadigas in the country is as if they gave bread to the one who eats while sitting, and drew the pen to the son of the worker. This must change. My thanks to the intelligent people of the country who have raised their voice for justice. I am with you, if all our voices are united, it will be heard till Delhi.”